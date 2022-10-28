Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police

A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said.

Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue.

The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics were already responding to the scene, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide his name or age.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers were seen detaining another man but it's unknown if it's related to the deadly shooting.