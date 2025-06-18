Miami-Dade County

Man shot, killed by Miami-Dade deputy during an attempted traffic stop for Corvette with illegal tints

By Lena Salzbank

An investigation is underway after officials say a man was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop Tuesday.

MDSO says it all started when deputies with their Robbery Interventions Detail team tried to conduct a traffic stop near NW 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue after noticing a yellow Corvette that had illegal dark tints.

Officials say the driver in the car didn’t stop, but instead sped off. 

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office used air support to help find the car, which ended up at a dead end of an apartment complex on NW 85th Street and NW 4th court.

Deputies say when the man came out of the car he was armed and that’s when one deputy fired at him. 

That man, who officials say was in his early 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"This could have just been a citation and everyone would have gone home," said MDSO Public Information Officer Argemis Colome. "Even though none of our deputies were injured, this could have been far worse."

At this time it’s unclear if the man withdrew his gun at deputies, but officials say the gun was found at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

The deputy involved has been placed paid administrative leave which is common procedure.

