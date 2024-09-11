Man shot, killed in Brownsville: Police

A man was shot and killed in Brownsville in northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not immediately revealed, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of NW 46th Street and NW 22nd Avenue at around 1:06 a.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating. It was not immediately clear what led to the fatal shots.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.