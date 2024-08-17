Dania Beach

Man shot, killed in Dania Beach: BSO

The shots were fired at around 4:50 a.m. near the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot and killed in Dania Beach Saturday morning. 

The shots were fired at around 4:50 a.m. near the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. 

Deputies declared the man dead at the scene. 

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

