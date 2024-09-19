Man shot, killed trying to help daughter in Florida City fight was father to 14

A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed a father trying to intervene in a fight involving his daughter and other girls in Florida City.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Kentarian Cross, turned himself in Wednesday, the day after the shooting.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Johnny Lewis Stevenson Jr. is being remembered as a loving father to 14 children.

Stevenson’s sister told NBC6 that it’s hardly a relief that the shooter turned himself in, because that doesn’t bring her brother back. The victim’s cousin said he was a role model to him, and that he was an amazing dad to the children he leaves behind.

Cell phone video captured the fight that police say led to the deadly gunfire.

It started on a school bus with two girls fighting, and ended in the 1400 block of NW 1st Court at around 5:30 p.m. The video shows a large crowd fighting, police say Stevenson showed up to try to intervene and help his daughter who was involved.

That’s when a man pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach.

Miami-Dade County Police Department Kentarian Cross, 22

Someone drove Stevenson to the hospital. Then he was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

Cross turned himself in to police the next day, and is now charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

It was not immediately clear why Cross was at the scene, or why he fired at Stevenson.

The victim's family is left heartbroken.

"I just seen him like two days before all that happened, just came out here to sit down with him," his cousin, who did not want to be identified, said. "When it first happened, I cried all day."

Stevenson's cousin said he was well-known and loved, and he looked up to him as a role model.

"It's just really killing me. He was a cool person, great guy. All his kids love him. He took care of every single one of his kids," he said.