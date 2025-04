A man was transported to the hospital Sunday after he was shot in Homestead, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened outside a convenience store but was able to make his way to the corner of Southwest Sixth Avenue before he fell to the ground.

NBC6 was told that the alleged gunman fled the scene.

Detectives have not disclosed what led up to the shooting or what the victim's condition is.