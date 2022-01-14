Miami-Dade

Man Injured in Domestic-Related Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Home: Police

By NBC 6

Julia Bagg / WTVJ-TV

A domestic-related shooting in Miami Gardens sent a man to an area hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

Miami Gardens Police said the shooting took place near the 17700 block of Northwest 14th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men and one of the men suffered a gunshot wound as a result.

That victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where his condition was not released. Police did not release information on the second man involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami Gardens
