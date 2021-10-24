Man Shot Outside SW Miami-Dade Elks Lodge

Miami-Dade Police say a man was shot outside Elks Lodge at 10301 SW 72nd St. His condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear if the person or people responsible have been arrested.

Tony Estevez lives next door to Elks Lodge and thought the loud bang was a knock at his door, but later learned shots were fired.

“I didn't think anything wrong of it, but then started seeing the police cars and stuff," said Estevez.

"We are deeply disappointed in the behavior exhibited by uninvited persons in our parking lot early Sunday morning around 12:30am.

We understand there was a shooting outside; no member or invited guest was involved.

The Elks is a charity that started in 1868 and provides scholarships for students, free in home physical therapy for over 500 kids a week, we have 37 speech pathologists who provide free therapy to autistic children, we provide free motorized wheelchairs for children, and support for enlisted service men and women, and support for veterans. Our lodge has given over $4.25 million dollars to our immediate community.

This violent behavior brought onto our property by outside persons is not our culture, and will not be tolerated. We are fully cooperating with the police and have provided investigators with several videos.

It’s unfortunate that in these times violent criminals seem to strike anywhere at will.

We are confident the police will quickly solve this crime with arrests to follow," Bill Bang, president of Miami Elks Lodge 948 said in a statement.

Area residents say this is a quiet neighborhood and there haven’t been any major issues at the Lodge.



"They rent it out for events but no, nothing, just kids playing tennis and stuff like that.”

If you have any information you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.