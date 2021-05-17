Man Shot Outside U-Save Food Store in Fort Lauderdale

Lauderhill police is investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left a 29-year-old man injured.

Police responded to the scene at a U-Save Food Store at 4039 NW 19th Street when they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking out of the store while talking on the phone when he heard a gunshot and realized he was hit. He did not see who fired the weapon.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victim, but are continuing to work on the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.