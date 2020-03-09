Man Shot Roommate After Argument in Apartment, Fled Scene: Police

Police in a Central Florida city are searching for a man they say shot his roommate following an argument in their apartment.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 21-year-old Orion Gass, who allegedly shot his roommate following the argument Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Officials say Gass fled the scene after the shooting, which left the victim with wounds to his back and buttocks. He was transferred to an area hospital and underwent surgery but is expected to survive.

Gass is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office or 911.