Man Shot Several Times in Brickell Key Condo

Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man several times Thursday inside a condominium complex in Brickell Key.

The shooting happened after 2:30 p.m. at the Isola complex on Claughton Island Drive.

Detectives said the gunman was wearing a motorcycle helmet and drove across the Brickell Key Bridge to get to the complex.

He walked into the building, went past the front desk, and took an elevator to the 15th floor. There, he shot the victim several times, then went back down to his car and drove away, still wearing the helmet, police said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The gunman is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.