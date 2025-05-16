Man in very critical condition after being shot several times in Little River

A man is in critical condition after being shot several times Friday in Miami's Little River, police said.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and 71st Street, where Miami Fire Rescue found the man unconscious, according to Miami Police.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in very critical condition, police said.

The alleged shooter stayed at the scene, cooperated with authorities and was detained. He is being questioned by police.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers handcuffing a man and leading him to a police car.

Police recovered firearms at the scene.

