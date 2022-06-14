Miami

Man Shot to Death in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving an alert of shots fired in the area

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a southwest Miami intersection that left one man dead.

Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving an alert of shots fired in the area.

Officers found a man in his late 30s at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. That man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Investigators have not released additional details on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

MiamishootingMiami Police Department
