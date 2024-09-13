Man shot to death in West Little River: Miami-Dade Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Little River in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block Northwest 80th Street.

Once there, first responders found the victim and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He later died.

Police did not immediately share more information about a potential motive or suspect.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officials were investigating another shooting that happened a few hours earlier in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 69th Street and said they're not ruling out the possibility that the two shootings are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.