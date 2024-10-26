Man shot while driving in Pembroke Pines: Police

A man was shot and killed as he was driving early Saturday in Pembroke Pines, according to preliminary information provided by authorities.
The fatal shots were fired at around 12:56 a.m. at 11700 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines police said.
Detectives believe two cars were driving recklessly along Sheridan Street when "an occupant from one vehicle fired shots at the driver" of a Nissan Altima.
When authorities arrived, they found the Nissan crashed and the driver shot.
The victim, whose name was not immediately provided, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died "despite all emergency medical care," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.