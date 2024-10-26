Pembroke Pines

Man shot while driving in Pembroke Pines: Police

The fatal shots were fired at around 12:56 a.m. at 11700 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines police said.

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot and killed as he was driving early Saturday in Pembroke Pines, according to preliminary information provided by authorities.

Detectives believe two cars were driving recklessly along Sheridan Street when "an occupant from one vehicle fired shots at the driver" of a Nissan Altima.

When authorities arrived, they found the Nissan crashed and the driver shot.

The victim, whose name was not immediately provided, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died "despite all emergency medical care," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

