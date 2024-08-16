Man shot while pumping gas at Davie gas station: Police

Police are investigating why somebody shot a man while he was pumping gas in his car Friday in Davie.

The shooting happened at pump number 4 of the Rocket gas station just off Stirling Road, west of the Turnpike.

NBC6 obtained video of the moments after the shooting. The gas pump was still connected to the victim’s green Lamborghini. The man shot is sitting next to the car on the ground. His hands and legs are bloodied with a wrap around his upper leg just above his knee.

Davie Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m.

The victim has minor non-life-threatening injuries.

"I was just sitting in my car over here in the shade, and I just heard a pop, and it was a big box van in front of me," a witness said. "And as soon as it passed away, I seen the guy behind his Lamborghini, sitting on the floor behind the pump, holding his leg."

Police said the suspect took off in a car but they didn't provide any information about who they may be looking for. It's unclear if this was a random or targeted shooting.