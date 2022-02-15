Man Shot While Sitting in High Priced Vehicle in Miami's Design District

A man was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot while sitting in his high priced vehicle in Miami.

Officers arrived at the scene located near Northeast 1st Avenue and 36th Street, located in Miami's Design District.

Two men were sitting inside a yellow Chevrolet Corvette when two other men approached. One of the men inside the vehicle, Amine Jawhari, told NBC 6 they immediately locked the doors.

A short time later, Jawhari said the shooter began opening fire into the driver's side window before fleeing the scene. The driver was struck in both his arm and leg and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Police have not released details on the shooting at this time, including information on the potential suspects.

