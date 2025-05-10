Monroe County

Man showed woman gun, tore dress while in car in Monroe County: MCSO

John Fitzpatrick, 41, is facing several charges, including, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

By NBC6

A man was arrested on Friday in Monroe County after being accused of grabbing a woman and threatening her with a gun, deputies said.

John Fitzpatrick, 41, is facing several charges, including, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the Monroe County Sherriff's Office, deputies arrived at the Big Pine Motel at around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman who was in far of being shot.

Once at the scene, the victim told deputies she was with Fitzpatrick in a vehicle in a parking lot when he showed her his gun and said he was dangerous.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The victim said Fitzpatrick grabbed her chest, tore her dress and grabbed her wrists as she tried to leave the vehicle.

When a deputy tried to take him into custody, Fitzpatrick attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody.

Deputies found a loaded handgun in his possession.

This article tagged under:

Monroe County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us