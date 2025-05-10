Man showed woman gun, tore dress while in car in Monroe County: MCSO

A man was arrested on Friday in Monroe County after being accused of grabbing a woman and threatening her with a gun, deputies said.

John Fitzpatrick, 41, is facing several charges, including, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

According to the Monroe County Sherriff's Office, deputies arrived at the Big Pine Motel at around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman who was in far of being shot.

Once at the scene, the victim told deputies she was with Fitzpatrick in a vehicle in a parking lot when he showed her his gun and said he was dangerous.

The victim said Fitzpatrick grabbed her chest, tore her dress and grabbed her wrists as she tried to leave the vehicle.

When a deputy tried to take him into custody, Fitzpatrick attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody.

Deputies found a loaded handgun in his possession.