Man sought in connection with fatal hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this week.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 127th Street.

Poloice have released few details on the hit-and-run, including the identity of the victim.

Officials believe the vehicle involved was a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Wednesday, police released a flyer showing surveillance images of a man they're trying to identify in connection with the hit-and-run.

🚨Help us identify and locate the individual and vehicle regarding a HIT & RUN FATALITY that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the area of NW 17 Avenue & NW 127 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/HFha8vAH2o — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 14, 2023

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-2400.