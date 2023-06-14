Miami-Dade County

Man sought in connection with fatal hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade: Police

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 127th Street

By NBC6

Miami-Dade Police

Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this week.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 127th Street.

Poloice have released few details on the hit-and-run, including the identity of the victim.

Officials believe the vehicle involved was a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

On Wednesday, police released a flyer showing surveillance images of a man they're trying to identify in connection with the hit-and-run.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-2400.

