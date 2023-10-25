Man sought in Opa-locka hit-and-run caught on camera that killed pedestrian

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man who they believe could be responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Opa-locka that left a pedestrian dead.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police said 60-year-old Donald Graber was in the crosswalk pushing a bike across the street when he was struck by a black 2019 Honda Accord.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows the moment of impact and the Accord speeding away without stopping as sparks fly underneath the car.

“The vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene without rendering aid, nor stopping to call 911," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said.

Graber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Accord was later found but the suspected driver, who they identified as 43-year-old Herald Herrera, remains at large.

Miami-Dade Police Herald Herrera

"As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify and locate the subject's vehicle. However, the individual that was driving remains at large," Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

"This is a constant reminder to everyone in the community that if you are involved in a traffic crash, no matter how serious or how non-serious the crash can be, please remain on the scene," Rodriguez said.