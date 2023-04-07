Man Sought in Violent 7-Eleven Robbery Caught on Camera in Brickell: Police

Police are searching for a man who violently attacked two 7-Eleven workers in Brickell during a robbery that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the store at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami Police officials said.

Surveillance footage released by police on Friday showed the man arriving at the store on a bicycle and going inside.

Police said the workers told them the man had filled a cup with ice and water from the "Gulp Station," grabbed a bag of potato chips, and walked toward the front door.

The two employees confronted him at the door as he forced his way out, knocking one of the workers to the ground, police said.

The video showed him kick one of the employees while they were on the ground then use his bicycle to attack the other worker who had come to the rescue of the other employee.

He then left the scene with the bicycle.

Police are looking for the man, who they believe is between 35 and 45 years old, around 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, with a goatee and short, balding hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.