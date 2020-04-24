Florida

Man Spit at Officer While Claiming Coronavirus: Police

Police haven't confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest

74987628JR002_MIAMI_POLICE_
Getty Images

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Florida man spit at police officers and told them he had the new coronavirus as they arrested him for shoplifting at a convenience story, authorities said.

Christopher Abad, 26, was arrested Monday night at an Orlando 7-11 and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to an Orlando police arrest report.

Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him, police said. Once secured, Abad spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers, the report said. Abad also threatened to shoot a store employee who confronted him, police said.

Local

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Domestic Violence Nonprofit Sees Jump in Calls During Pandemic

Police haven't confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.

Abad was being held on $3,600 bond, the Orlando Sentinelreported.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors charged Jamal Curry, 31, of St. Petersburg, with perpetrating a biological weapons hoax after police said he coughed on an officer’s arm during a domestic violence arrest and claimed to have COVID-19. Curry later tested negative for the virus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusOrlando
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us