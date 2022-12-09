Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located a young man who appeared to have been suffering from an apparent stab wound.

According to police, the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Further investigation revealed that the young man was a victim of a robbery where his valuables were stolen by an unknown suspect(s).

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.