Hialeah

Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend and himself in Hialeah: Police

The stabbing happened at around 3 a.m. at 4295 West 11th Place, according to Hialeah police

Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and himself in Hialeah early Wednesday, police said.

The "domestic-related" stabbing happened at around 3 a.m. at 4295 West 11th Place, according to Hialeah police.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, called 911 and was waiting for police outside of her home with a 10-year-old child, police said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, and the child was not hurt, according to authorities. More details on the victim's condition were not immediately available.

The suspect, whose name was not revealed, "was still on scene and inside of the home as officers arrived," police said.

He then allegedly came outside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

The suspect was taken into custody and also transported to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was also unknown.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

