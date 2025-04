A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a stabbing in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a Publix on Cordova Road at around 8:11 p.m., according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Information on a suspect or a possible motive for the stabbing was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.