Man stabbed mother, service worker with machete at Pembroke Pines home: Police

A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he stabbed a service worker and his mother with a machete at his Pembroke Pines home, leaving the mother critically injured.

Darrell Dean Roberts, 38, faces two counts of attempted homicide for the Monday night attacks in the Encantada community at Southwest 190th Avenue and 15th Street, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Roberts appeared before a judge Tuesday, who ordered him held without bond.

According to police, the worker was doing repairs at Roberts' home when he was attacked. The mother was hurt when she tried to intervene.

"The mother had told the son, which is the suspect, to actually assist the repairman to do something. Well this didn’t happen. What happened is the repairman exited that residence as the suspect followed behind him. The suspect armed himself with a machete and started attacking the first victim which is the repairman," Pembroke Pines Police Det. Yalile Nader said. "As the mother gets in to stop, and she basically gets injured."

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a man believed to be the worker outside the home with his arm bandaged.

The worker was expected to be okay but Roberts' mother was in critical condition, Nader said.

Roberts was arrested shortly after the incident.