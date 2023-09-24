Man stabbed near the Ferris Wheel in Bayside Market Place

A 26-year-old man is in the hospital recovering after being stabbed in the shoulder near the Ferris Wheel behind Bayside Market Place at around 3:38 AM on Sunday morning.
According to statement by City of Miami Police, the man is in stable but serious condition and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
City of Miami police is still investigating the cause of this incident.
