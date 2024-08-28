Florida

Man stabbed off-duty Palm Beach deputy who tried to stop robbery, stole patrol car: Sheriff

Glen Gotell faces multiple charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, armed burglary, and grand theft a motor vehicle

A suspect who stabbed an off-duty Palm Beach Sheriff's deputy who intervened in an armed robbery then stole the deputy's patrol car was later arrested, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when a robbery was reported at a dry cleaning business in Greenacres.

An off-duty deputy who entered the business to get his laundry done quickly became aware that the robbery was happening and intervened, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The suspect stabbed the deputy twice, in the torso and hand, then fled the scene in the deputy's patrol vehicle, officials said.

The deputy was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, Glen Gotell, was later taken into custody, officials said.

Gotell faces multiple charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, armed burglary, and grand theft a motor vehicle.

He appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

"It was a good apprehension, fortunately the deputy's going to make it, he's still in surgery, they're repairing his liver," Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters Tuesday night.

