Man Killed Sister, Wrote Manifesto Claiming Criminals Stole His Identity: Police

A South Florida man is facing a murder charge after police found his sister stabbed to death and the body of his mother inside a Hialeah home.

Nelson Sosa, 56, was arrested Friday after he called 911 to report two dead people inside of the home, where officers found his sister's bloody body as well as the lifeless, malnourished body of his mother.

Sosa's sister was strangled and stabbed in the torso at least 21 times, according to an autopsy report. Police are still investigating the death of the mother, who did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Sosa told detectives that after he found the bodies, he wrote and provided a four-page manifesto that details "how his identity was stolen by perpetrators that commit crime against humanity under the state of sponsored terrorism," an arrest report stated.

The manifesto also named his deceased mother and sister, as well as their dates of birth and social security numbers, the report said.

Sosa later told detectives in an interview at the Hialeah Police station that "different people altered the identity and physical appearance of everyone in the residence and they are no longer themselves," police said.

Detectives found that there have been numerous reports of aggression towards Sosa's sister dating back to 2017. She called police as recently as May 28 to report Sosa being aggressive towards her because he was not allowed to have keys to the home.

Sosa faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with his sister's death as police investigate the cause of his mother's death. He remains in Miami-Dade jail under no bond. Attorney information was not available.