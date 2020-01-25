Miami-Dade

Man Stabbed to Death Near Hialeah Waste Pickup Station

Officers arrived at the scene near 3840 Northwest 37th Court just before 6 a.m., where they found one man laying on the ground after being stabbed

WTVJ-TV

One man was killed and another was taken into custody after a deadly early morning stabbing allegedly involving a garbage truck in Hialeah.

 Officers arrived at the scene near 3840 Northwest 37th Court just before 6 a.m., where they found one man laying on the ground after being stabbed. That victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hialeah Fire Rescue.

The alleged suspect, who also has not been identified at this time, was captured a short time later not far from the scene.

A worker at Waste Connections, where the stabbing took place, said the two men involved had been in an argument for some time over a truck route. Police did not confirm a motive as their investigation continues.

