Man Stabs Estranged Wife, 2 Others Near Home in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Three people were hospitalized Sunday night after a stabbing that involved a man and his estranged wife.

Police responded to the area in the 11300 block of Northwest 62nd Avenue just after 8 p.m. after reports of an incident.

According to Miami-Dade police, a verbal dispute began between the man and his estranged wife before he took out a knife and stabbed her. The man, who was not identified, also stabbed her brother and another male family member before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital while her brother was taken to Hialeah Hospital. The other man was treated at the scene and released.