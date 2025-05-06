Man starts fire in room after mother throws out Santeria supplies: Deputies

A man was arrested on Monday, accused of committing arson at a home in Miami-Dade County after his mother threw away his Santeria supplies, deputies said.

Luis Fernando Garces, 58, was charged with first-degree arson and domestic violence.

According to deputies, on April 1, at around 2 a.m., Garces's mother woke up after hearing a strange sound coming from the back of her patio.

An arrest report said she saw Garces near a fire that he started in a cooking pan that he was using for Santeria.

His mother confronted Garces and told him to stop making a fire in the house or yard, the report said.

At one point in the day, the report said, Garces was dropped off by his mom at a nearby Home Depot. While he was away, she returned to the home and threw away all of his Santeria religious supplies.

When Garces was picked up by her at Home Depot, he was getting ready to settle in for the night and went to the rear patio and noticed all his supplies were missing, the report said.

Garces, the report said, confronted his mother who told him she threw out his supplies. He then became angry and spent the next two hours destroying several items throughout the home.

During his rampage, she ignored him and called her other son, Carlos Garces, to come to the house.

Once Carlos arrived at the home, he decided to wait before speaking to Luis, the report said. Carlos then called his two sons to come to the home in case Luis became irate.

During the time he was waiting for Luis, the report said, Carlos decided to call the police.

Before officers arrived at the home, Carlos smelled and saw smoke coming from Luis' room, which prompted him and one of his sons to run up the stairs to check it out, the report said.

Carlos saw the smoke increasing and he and his son broke a hole in Luis' bedroom door that was locked, the report said. The two saw that Luis barricaded the door with heavy items and saw a fire inside a dresser drawer.

As the fire continued to spread, the report said, Carlos told his brother to get out but Luis said that nobody cared about him and if anyone tried to enter the room, he would throw fire at them.

Eventually, Carlos jumped over the barricade, entered the room and pulled his brother out, the report.

As he was getting his brother out, the report said, deputies arrived and placed Luis into custody, while Carlo's sons used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Luis was transported to Kendall HCA Hospital and was intubated after suffering smoke inhalation.

According to deputies, before Luis went to his room, he cut his hand on a piece of glass and wrote two messages with his blood on his bedroom walls that said "My mother is my killer," and "I love you Julie, Luis.