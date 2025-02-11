Man steals 2 PlayStation 5s during armed robbery at GameStop in Miami: Police

A man accused of stealing from a GameStop store in Miami was arrested on Monday, police said.

Yasmani Alvarez, 19, was charged with armed robbery with a weapon.

According to police, officers were called to a GameStop at 2968 SW 8th Street about an armed robbery.

An arrest report said that officers spoke to the store's manager who told them Alvarez walked into the store and was upset that a prepaid card he was given after he sold some games was not working.

The manager told Alvarez she had no control over the prepaid cards and that needed to call corporate to resolve his issues, the report said.

Alvarez, the report said, stayed in the store, called corporate and then told the manager that he was going to steal.

He then proceeded to take a box on the counter that had two PlayStation 5s that were delivered to the store, the report said.

As he made his way to the door, the report said, the manager tried to stop him but he told her to get back because he had a gun and flashed a weapon that was tucked in his waistband.

During their investigation, police located Alvarez's vehicle that matched a description and it was registered to an address where he lived.

Detectives surveyed the home and saw Alvarez's car and saw him get into the driver's seat, the report said.

Officers then stopped the vehicle at East Sixth Avenue and 15th Street and Alvarez was detained. His girlfriend and his child were also in the car, the report said.

Officers noticed one of the PlayStations in the passenger seat.

A detective, the report stated, spoke with Alvarez's girlfriend who allowed them to search their room they shared.

During the search, detectives found clothes that Alvarez wore when he was at the GameStop, the second PlayStation that was stolen and a black airsoft gun that he used during the robbery, the report said.

Alvarez was taken into custody and admitted to police that he stole the videogame consoles.