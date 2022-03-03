Caught on Camera

Man Stole Guns, Cash, Credit Cards After Woman Let Him in Miami Home: Police

Police searching for suspect accused of taking advantage of woman who suffers from dementia

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for a suspect who stole guns, cash and credit cards after a woman who suffers from dementia let him into her Miami home.

The incident happened the afternoon of Jan. 31 at a home in the 200 block of Southwest 38th Court.

Miami Police officials said the homeowner was at work and his mother who suffers from dementia was home alone and sitting on the front porch when a man in a construction vest approached and and asked in Spanish if he could use the restroom.

The woman, thinking the man was a family member, let the man inside and after he used the bathroom, he went into a bedroom and stole three firearms and other items from a nightstand, police said.

Police released a front door camera video that showed the suspect leaving through the front door. He walked to a white Ford F-350 utility truck and left the scene.

Detectives are searching for the suspect, who they described as 40 to 50 years old, approximately 200 pounds, who was wearing an aqua-colored facial covering, a white ball cap, a construction vest, and tan long shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiamiMiami-Dade County
