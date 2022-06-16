Miami Police

Man Stole Thousands Posing as Miami Real Estate Agent: Police

Officials say that at least six people in the Miami-area fell victim to this ploy, totaling a total of $6,600 dollars.

By Kevin Boulandier

A man has been arrested after he was caught posing as a real estate agent in Miami and stealing thousands of dollars from several people, authorities said.

Miami Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremy Antonio Rivera and charged him with several counts of organized scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a communications device, acting as a real estate broker without a license, and grand theft.

Jeremy Antonio Rivera
Police said Rivera would connect with the victims, show them rental apartments, receive a deposit, have them sign a fake contract, and would disappear. He used various names to hide his identity, according to police.

At least six people in the Miami area fell victim to this ploy, losing a total of $6,600, police said. Authorities said more victims could be out there but have yet to come forward.

Rivera was arrested by Miami Police while in the middle of a transaction he was doing with another perspective renter he was stealing from, officials said.

Police are urging the public to be aware of who they are renting with by verifying their real estate license using the MyFloridaLicense.com website.

An investigation into other cases is underway.

