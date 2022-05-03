Man Struck and Killed by Car in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in northwest Miami that killed a man who was struck by a car.

Miami Police said the 40-year-old victim was struck by a car just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 11th Street. Investigators said the man died at the scene, but did not release the identity of the victim.

The driver remained on the scene. Officials have not said if any charges will be filed.

Northwest 7th Avenue remained closed between 11th and 14th Streets before reopening just before 7 a.m.

