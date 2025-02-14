Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing Davie street: Police

Police are investigating what's believed to be a hit-and-run after a man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Davie early Friday.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of State Road 7 and Griffin Road.
Davie Police officials said the pedestrian, an adult male, was crossing the street when he was struck by a black sedan.
The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the initial information they've collected suggested it was a hit-and-run, but said the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.