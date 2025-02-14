Davie

Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing Davie street: Police

Davie Police officials said the pedestrian, an adult male, was crossing the street when he was struck by a black sedan

Police are investigating what's believed to be a hit-and-run after a man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Davie early Friday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of State Road 7 and Griffin Road.

Davie Police officials said the pedestrian, an adult male, was crossing the street when he was struck by a black sedan.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the initial information they've collected suggested it was a hit-and-run, but said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

