Passenger struck and killed by Miami trolley, possibly while removing bicycle

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Miami trolley on Monday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Southwest 8th Street near 36th Avenue in Little Havana.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the person's body on the sidewalk covered by a white cloth next to the parked trolley.

Miami Police officials said the man who was struck had been a passenger on the trolley and may have been trying to remove a bicycle from the front rack when the incident happened.

"At some point, the deceased person was a passenger aboard the trolley, we don't know at which point he was a passenger but we can confirm that at some point he was a passenger," Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said. "It appears to be that he was trying to get a bicycle off the bracket, we are talking to the driver to gather a little more and also speaking to witnesses on the scene to see if perhaps they can paint a clearer picture as to what transpired."

Fallat said Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released but police said they believe he was in his 50s.

"Right now it is an ongoing investigation and there's a lot that we still don't know," Fallat said.

Police said the incident had Southwest 8th Street between 36th and 37th Avenues closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to an accident involving a pedestrian we have closed SW 8 Street between 36 and 37 Avenues. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/d0O3a9GfcZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 13, 2024

No other information was immediately known.

