Man struck and killed on I-75 in Broward after getting out of car to help motorist

A man was struck and killed on Interstate 75 in Broward County Monday night after he got out of his car to assist another driver, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 between Griffin Road and Royal Palm Boulevard in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a 66-year-old man had parked on the shoulder of the highway and walked across it to assist a disabled motorist.

The motorist didn't need help, and as the man walked across the highway, he was struck by a BMW sedan, officials said.

The man, who was from Lehigh Acres, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

FHP officials said the driver of the BMW didn't have enough time to avoid hitting the man, who was in the roadway improperly.

The incident caused all northbound lanes of the highway to be shut down for hours while authorities investigated.