Man Struck and Killed While Riding Bike Outside Southwest Miami-Dade Airport: Police

Officers are investigating an early morning incident where a man was found dead after being struck by a car while riding his bike near a Southwest Miami-Dade airport.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Miami Executive Airport, located near Southwest 128th Street and 137th Avenue, where a male body was covered with a yellow tarp not far from the entrance.

Police say the crash took place just before 6 a.m., when the victim was struck while riding his bike in the area. The driver involved remained on the scene and officers have not released the victim's identity at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as police continue the investigation.