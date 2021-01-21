Miami Beach

Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver on Miami Beach

Miami Beach police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a passenger, sending him to the hospital Thursday.

The hit-and-run happened on Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue, police said.

The man was struck by a white or gray SUV that should now have damage on the front passenger side. The driver fled westbound on the MacArthur Causeway.

The pedestrian was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

