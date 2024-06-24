Miami-Dade County

Man struck in head with broken bottle during argument in SW Miami-Dade: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was taken to hospital after an argument turned violent at a plaza in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a plaza near Bird Road and Southwest 83rd Avenue following reports of a stabbing shortly after 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a laceration to the back of his head. He was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers said this started as an argument among two men and a woman, when one person allegedly used a broken bottle to hit the victim in the back of his head and then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

