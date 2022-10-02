Man Struck, Killed by Brightline Train in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Saturday night.

The incident occured around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of NE 62nd Street and N Dixie Highway.

NBC 6 cameras captured what appeared to be a medical examiner’s van and a body behind a vertical tarp at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

