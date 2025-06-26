Man struck, killed by lightning in ankle-deep water at Florida beach during honeymoon

A Colorado man was struck by lightning and died while vacationing on his honeymoon in New Smyrna Beach, in Northeast Florida.

Officials identified the man as 29-year-old Jake Rosencranz who was struck while in ankle-deep water.

Emergency responders and a bystander performed CPR and other lifesaving measures, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The man was then transported to the hospital in critical condition and died last Monday.

Tammy Malphurs, director of Volusia County Beach Safety, said that the incoming storm was miles away from the beach, which makes this instance an "extremely rare occurrence."

In addition to Rosencranz, two other people were struck by lightning nearby and on the same day.