Man struck and killed while crossing I-95 exit ramp in Broward: FHP

A man was struck and killed while crossing lanes of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. when the driver of a white Cadillac struck the victim while going southbound on I-95 and attempting to exit to eastbound Interstate 595, authorities said.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from Lauderdale Lakes, was “struck by the front right corner of the vehicle as [the driver] attempted to avoid him,” FHP said.

The driver pulled onto the shoulder and called 911, according to authorities. When a trooper arrived, they performed CPR on the victim until first responders arrived and rushed the man to a hospital “with possible head trauma.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the hospital, FHP said. The driver “was checked for signs of impairment and none were found."

It is unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

The southbound exit ramp of I-95 to eastbound I-595 will be closed until further notice, FHP said.