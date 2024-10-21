Man struck officer while fleeing on stolen Ducati in Sunny Isles Beach: Police

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he struck an officer while trying to flee from a traffic stop on a stolen Ducati motorcycle in Sunny Isles Beach.

Jose E. Osorio-Rodriguez, 26, of North Miami, was arrested Sunday on charges including grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence, records showed.

The incident began Sunday morning in the 100 block of Sunny Isles Boulevard, where officers who were monitoring speed spotted the red Ducati going around 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose E. Osorio-Rodriguez

An officer directed the Ducati to pull over and he slowed down as if he was going to stop but then sped away, the report said.

As he fled he struck an officer, causing the officer to spin and fall to the ground and leaving the officer with injuries to his knee, wrist and elbow, the report said.

Osorio-Rodriguez eventually crashed the motorcycle into a pole on a sidewalk. He was taken into custody after briefly struggling with officers, the report said.

The report said the Ducati, which didn't have a tag, had been reported stolen in April.

Osorio-Rodriguez was arrested and booked into jail. He appeared before a judge on Monday, who appointed him a public defender and ordered him held on $11,000 bond.