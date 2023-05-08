Man Suffers Apparent Shark Bite While Spearfishing in Florida Keys

A man was airlifted to a Miami hospital after suffering an apparent shark bite while spearfishing in the Florida Keys.

The man was spearfishing near Davis Reef off Islamorada at around 11:30 a.m. Friday when he was reportedly bitten in the ankle or foot by the shark, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the man, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Wilder, was able to swim back to his boat.

He was later airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami with non-life threatening injuries.