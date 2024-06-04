Man suffers severe burns in massive explosion at Hallandale Beach gas station

A man was hospitalized with severe burns after an explosion Tuesday at a Hallandale Beach gas station that was closed for an excavation project, officials said.

The explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Mobil at 26 S. Federal Highway, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said.

A witness said the explosion caused "an intense rumble that shook the ground violently," according to officials.

Video from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue shows the aftermath of an explosion at a Hallandale Beach gas station.

When crews arrived they found a man on the ground unresponsive, with fire shooting out of nearby machinery.

The man, who is in his 30s, suffered second- and third-degree burns over 50% of his body and was treated at the scene before he was taken to Aventura Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said.

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes but the explosion caused significant damage including a crater that was about 50 feet in diameter, officials said.

Officials said it appears the fire was triggered by vapors escaping from an underground fuel storage tank that were ignited by machinery.

The gas station has been closed for an excavation project.

The Florida Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and will determine the cause of the explosion and fire.