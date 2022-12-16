Man Surrenders After Barricading Himself in NW Miami Home: Police

Police were able to get a man to turn himself in after threatening to cause harm before barricading inside a northwest Miami home.

Miami Police said officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members about an armed man making threats to harm himself and police officers.

The man, who was not identified, barricaded himself inside the home with no one else inside. SWAT officers had been at the scene negotiating a surrender. Police said the man had both a long rifle and a handgun.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Miami Police said the man surrendered without an incident.

