Broward County

Man surrenders in fatal shooting of another man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

Djay Ramawad, 32, surrendered Sunday and faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges in the killing of 28-year-old Kevin Hasnali, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after a man was found shot to death in Lauderdale Lakes, another man has turned himself in to face charges in the fatal shooting, authorities said.

Djay Ramawad, 32, surrendered Sunday and faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges in the killing of 28-year-old Kevin Hasnali, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Hasnali, of Sunrise, had been found suffering from gunshot wounds near a shopping plaza in the 4300 block of North State Road 7 around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Djay Ramawad
Broward Sheriff's Office
Djay Ramawad
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene showed part of the shopping plaza's parking lot closed off by yellow police tape.

Multiple deputies had responded and over a half-dozen evidence markers were on the ground.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 33 mins ago

Person's body found floating in New River in Fort Lauderdale

Florida 54 mins ago

Florida hurricane cleanup intensifies as 800K remain without power: DeSantis

Ramawad, of Pembroke Pines, was booked into jail after surrendering. Attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities haven't said what may have led to the shooting but said it remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderdale Lakes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us