Man surrenders in fatal shooting of another man in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A day after a man was found shot to death in Lauderdale Lakes, another man has turned himself in to face charges in the fatal shooting, authorities said.

Djay Ramawad, 32, surrendered Sunday and faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges in the killing of 28-year-old Kevin Hasnali, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Hasnali, of Sunrise, had been found suffering from gunshot wounds near a shopping plaza in the 4300 block of North State Road 7 around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Djay Ramawad

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene showed part of the shopping plaza's parking lot closed off by yellow police tape.

Multiple deputies had responded and over a half-dozen evidence markers were on the ground.

Ramawad, of Pembroke Pines, was booked into jail after surrendering. Attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities haven't said what may have led to the shooting but said it remains under investigation.